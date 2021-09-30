Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,283 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

