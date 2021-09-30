Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,935 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,301 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $166.27 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

