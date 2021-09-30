Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 43,566 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.20% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDG stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60.

