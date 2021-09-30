Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 45,678 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Nordstrom worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 188.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 250.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,906.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.