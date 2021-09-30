Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in The Progressive by 9,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after buying an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 115.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. decreased their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.