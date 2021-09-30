Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 52,735.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,661,000 after buying an additional 3,889,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after buying an additional 1,110,022 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after buying an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

