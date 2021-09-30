Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

