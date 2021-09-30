Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,010 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,341,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after buying an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,615,000.

VDE stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

