Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 504,096 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 504,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NYSE GUT opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

