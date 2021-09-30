Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,785 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 16.58% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

