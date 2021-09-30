Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,561 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.50% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTB opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.