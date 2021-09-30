Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

