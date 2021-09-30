Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 197.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after buying an additional 2,941,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,068 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $282.26 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.60.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.