Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.26 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

