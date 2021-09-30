Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,056 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 604,253 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $153.47 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $98.99 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average of $150.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

