Comparing Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SiriusPoint and Heritage Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.69 $143.52 million N/A N/A Heritage Insurance $593.39 million 0.32 $9.33 million $0.33 20.64

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SiriusPoint and Heritage Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.58%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Risk and Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85% Heritage Insurance -1.85% -2.65% -0.54%

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Heritage Insurance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

