Comparing Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) & WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19% WSFS Financial 39.87% 14.81% 1.86%

Volatility and Risk

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and WSFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 WSFS Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14

WSFS Financial has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Given WSFS Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and WSFS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.19 $5.47 billion $0.26 10.92 WSFS Financial $715.43 million 3.41 $114.77 million $1.91 26.86

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Mizuho Financial Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers. The Cash Connect segment offers ATM vault cash, cash safe, and other cash logistics services. The Wealth Management segment focuses in array of fiduciary, investment management, credit, and deposit products to clients. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

