Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in September

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the August 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMPGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.50.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $20.90. 513,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

