Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$12,960.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$12,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,203,360.
TSE CMG traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.75. 694,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$381.36 million and a PE ratio of 18.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.07. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.74.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.
