Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$12,960.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$12,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,203,360.

TSE CMG traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.75. 694,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$381.36 million and a PE ratio of 18.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.07. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.74.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

