Conagra Brands (CAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

