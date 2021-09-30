Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after buying an additional 204,451 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,165,000 after buying an additional 174,393 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,927,000 after buying an additional 130,843 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $303.18 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.12 and a 200-day moving average of $317.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

