Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after buying an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after buying an additional 685,925 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.