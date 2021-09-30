Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

