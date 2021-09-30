Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

