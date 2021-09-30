ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

COP opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

