ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $72.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $68.88 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 414200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

