Constellation Brands, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.04.

NYSE:STZ opened at $211.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.10. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,431,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

