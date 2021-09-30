Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.77

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $5.94. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 19,578 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.58.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

