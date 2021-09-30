ContentBox Trading 44.5% Lower This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $11,198.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00028327 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00379863 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001325 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

