Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CTTAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,367. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTTAY. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

