Contrasting Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) & Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orocobre has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nippon Paint and Orocobre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $7.32 billion 3.62 $419.70 million $0.26 43.46 Orocobre $84.76 million 25.37 -$59.63 million N/A N/A

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than Orocobre.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Paint and Orocobre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 6.59% 7.69% 3.59% Orocobre N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Orocobre shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nippon Paint and Orocobre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A Orocobre 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Nippon Paint beats Orocobre on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Asia, Americas, and Other. The company was founded by Jujiro Moteki on March 14, 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.