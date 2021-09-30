ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 217.50 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82). Approximately 2,569,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,194,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.40 ($2.81).

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTEC shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 272 ($3.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 252.50 ($3.30).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

In other news, insider Constantin Coussios acquired 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

About ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

