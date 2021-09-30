ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in September

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConvaTec Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CNVVY stock remained flat at $$11.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.