Convergence (CONV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and $1.25 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Convergence has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00118041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00171862 BTC.

Convergence Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

