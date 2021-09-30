Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report $419.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.75 million. Copa posted sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,194.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23. Copa has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Copa by 552.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Copa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Copa by 11.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

