Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,122,703 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a market cap of $126.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,391 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

