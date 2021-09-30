Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $19.93

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $20.63. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 660 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,894,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.