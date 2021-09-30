CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.56. 9,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.46. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

