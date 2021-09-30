Coreto (COR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Coreto has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Coreto coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $64,319.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00065755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00137373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.79 or 0.99814690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.63 or 0.06874823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.00761448 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

