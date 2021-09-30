Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells $219,801.60 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $219,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.26. 1,468,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.16 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
