Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells $219,801.60 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $219,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.26. 1,468,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.16 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,739,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

