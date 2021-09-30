Cornichon Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $4,839.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00104274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00137957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,542.80 or 0.99861706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.59 or 0.06915998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.61 or 0.00762820 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,509,581 coins and its circulating supply is 16,267,733 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

