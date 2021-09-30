Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 41.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Corning by 19.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Corning by 36.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 49,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 12.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.