Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cortland Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortland Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Cortland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLDB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 2,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Cortland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $117.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services.

