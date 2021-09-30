Cosmo Coin (COSM) Market Cap Reaches $214,702.34

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 37.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $214,702.34 and approximately $79.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00118631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00173217 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

