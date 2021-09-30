Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,955 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $114,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $781,236,000 after purchasing an additional 342,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,360,000 after acquiring an additional 329,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.39.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST opened at $454.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

