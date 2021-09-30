COTI (COTI) Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $535.88 million and $337.84 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00101770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00136926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,083.25 or 1.00037261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.27 or 0.06855033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.25 or 0.00769154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

