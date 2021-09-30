Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,598 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.37% of Cousins Properties worth $20,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,071. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

