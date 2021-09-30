Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,080,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CELZ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 2,427,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,130,857. Creative Medical Technology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc is a commercial stage biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of medical solutions for unmet immunological, urological, neurological, and orthopedic needs. It develops intellectual property portfolio utilizing stem cells and interrelated technologies for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and female sexual dysfunction.

