Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Credicorp worth $50,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Shares of BAP stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average is $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.80%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

