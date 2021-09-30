CREDIT Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $20,204.12 and $120,659.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 91.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.